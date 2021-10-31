Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

NGM stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.31.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGM. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

