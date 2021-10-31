JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 33,712 Shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.01% of Viveon Health Acquisition worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 43.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

VHAQ stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

