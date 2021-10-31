JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 19,413 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,413 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Niu Technologies worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

