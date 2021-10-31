Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 85.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 247,303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $59,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of ASTE opened at $53.38 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

