JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000.

OTCMKTS SLCRU opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

