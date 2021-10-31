Legal & General Group Plc Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth $545,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth $64,768,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth $238,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $1,425,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.49.

Confluent stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.17. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $74.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

