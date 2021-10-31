Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$11.00

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 250.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 89.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,413,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,563 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

