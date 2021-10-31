Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDGYY opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. Landis+Gyr Group has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

