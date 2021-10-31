Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 121,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,644,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87.

