ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

ASX opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 7.91%. Equities analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

