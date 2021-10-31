Scotiabank Trims Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Target Price to C$16.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Mullen Group stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

