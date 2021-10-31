Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,030 Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter worth about $56,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter worth about $675,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 323.6% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 418,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 319,397 shares during the period. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $3.35 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $375.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspira Women’s Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

