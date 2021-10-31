Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,568 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.62 million, a PE ratio of -138.29 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.