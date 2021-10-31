Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 644 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

VRTV stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $108.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.21.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

