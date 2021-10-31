Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,909 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth about $29,830,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth about $25,689,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 414.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 963,607 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth about $8,203,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 384,280 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $11.07 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $278.41 million, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

