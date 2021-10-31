Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $1.43 Million in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,481,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,953,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,565,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $15.65 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

In related news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,862 shares of company stock worth $1,342,558 over the last quarter.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

