BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $402.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.74. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

