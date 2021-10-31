Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Valhi were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 536.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 62,260 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the second quarter worth about $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 4,870.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Valhi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $654.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.57). Valhi had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

