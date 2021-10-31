22,503 Shares in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 110,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRDF has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

CRDF stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $232.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.75. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

