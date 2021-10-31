Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 6,340 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of Sientra worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,994,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sientra by 323.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 133,414 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter worth $318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 7.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 254,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,484. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $59,002 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a market cap of $339.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.12. Sientra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sientra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

