The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Update

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the September 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth $2,565,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth $878,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

