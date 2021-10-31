Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,800 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the September 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 551,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadwind by 50.7% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Broadwind by 22.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadwind by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

BWEN stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.34. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.42 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

