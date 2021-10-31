Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) & City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Financial Contrast

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Great Portland Estates and City Office REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 4 2 0 2.33 City Office REIT 0 2 3 0 2.60

Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus price target of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. City Office REIT has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential downside of 8.28%. Given Great Portland Estates’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Portland Estates and City Office REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A City Office REIT $160.84 million 5.14 $4.53 million $1.22 15.55

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A City Office REIT 33.47% 16.43% 4.73%

Summary

City Office REIT beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

