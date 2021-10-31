Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 198,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $32,978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Materials by 139.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 557,324 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter worth about $796,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the first quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Meta Materials by 1,047.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 196,734 shares during the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMAT opened at 4.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 4.98 and a 200-day moving average of 7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of 0.50 and a 1 year high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 0.62 million during the quarter.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

