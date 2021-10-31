Baiju Bhatt Sells 120,651 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

