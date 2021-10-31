WPP (LON:WPP) PT Set at GBX 1,225 by Barclays

WPP (LON:WPP) has been assigned a GBX 1,225 ($16.00) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on WPP in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) price target on WPP in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital upgraded WPP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.80) on Friday. WPP has a one year low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 985.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 976.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.82.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

