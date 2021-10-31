Insider Buying: Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Major Shareholder Buys $11,050,000.00 in Stock

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) major shareholder Neil S. Subin bought 1,105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $11,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TMTS opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Spartacus Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spartacus Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Spartacus Acquisition by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 76,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Spartacus Acquisition by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Spartacus Acquisition by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 238,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Spartacus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartacus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.