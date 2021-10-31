Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,885.85 ($24.64).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,543 ($20.16) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,697.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,815.99. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

