BlackRock Inc. Sells 85,028 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 951,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,028 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Bank worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 43.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

First Bank Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

