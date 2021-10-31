BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,193 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.00% of Lifetime Brands worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $58,896.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,631 shares of company stock worth $390,855. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of LCUT opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $373.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 17.89%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

