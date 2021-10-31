BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $13,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,092.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.00 million, a P/E ratio of 122.77 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $177.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MG. TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

