Viemed Healthcare (VMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$33.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.83 million.

VMD stock opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$281.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.13. Viemed Healthcare has a one year low of C$6.77 and a one year high of C$13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

