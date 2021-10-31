loanDepot (LDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect loanDepot to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. On average, analysts expect loanDepot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

loanDepot stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

In other loanDepot news, Director Michael Linton bought 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

