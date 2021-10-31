Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $12.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.50.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MERC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercer International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $711.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mercer International by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

