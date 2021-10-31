BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,201 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $340.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $133.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

