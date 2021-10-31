Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Canaccord Genuity restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Greatland Gold from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 24 ($0.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of GGP opened at GBX 17.35 ($0.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £687.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.03.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

