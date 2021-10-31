Comparing Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) and Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Dyne Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals $186.42 million 13.06 -$2.98 million $3.13 46.63 Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.44 million ($4.13) -3.51

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Dyne Therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ligand Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Dyne Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals 19.03% 9.47% 5.40% Dyne Therapeutics N/A -23.78% -23.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Dyne Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $223.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.32%. Given Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ligand Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Dyne Therapeutics.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats Dyne Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M. Evans in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

