Liberum Capital Cuts easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 680

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 680 ($8.88) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EZJ. Berenberg Bank raised easyJet to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 802.83 ($10.49).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 623 ($8.14) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 718.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,563. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.09.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,041 shares of company stock worth $50,399,746.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

