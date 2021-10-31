Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.67) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 64 ($0.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 54.25 ($0.71).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LLOY opened at GBX 50.22 ($0.66) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £35.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.