Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,200 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($93.68) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

