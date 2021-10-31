Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 490 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 441.50 ($5.77) on Thursday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 320.55 ($4.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £90.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 394.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 416.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

