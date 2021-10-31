BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 5,470.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ENI by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -295.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

