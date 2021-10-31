BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011,401 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.31% of Outlook Therapeutics worth $14,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

OTLK opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

