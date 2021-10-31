SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 33.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2,139.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 43.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 41.2% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

