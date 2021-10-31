Deutsche Bank AG Sells 14,084 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ON24 were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

In other news, insider Sharat Sharan bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.12 per share, for a total transaction of $519,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,998 shares of company stock worth $18,006,720.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $892.43 million and a P/E ratio of 14.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

