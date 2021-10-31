Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $228,000 Investment in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVE. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,437,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 66,176 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $886,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

INVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $105,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $491,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,889 shares of company stock worth $2,990,464. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $21.18.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

