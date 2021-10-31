Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 10,879 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 145.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 474.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 59,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,280,000.

PSEP stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $30.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42.

