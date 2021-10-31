Deutsche Bank AG Has $211,000 Stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter worth about $896,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $53.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09.

