Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 17,813 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 78,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UAUG opened at $29.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05.

