Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 155.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $483.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $55.33.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.